Ernest W. Mallory, 97, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Margaret (Baker) Mallory and was married for 65 years. Born in Cranston and grew up in Warwick, he was the son of the late William and Ethel (Fairman) Mallory.
He enlisted in the Army in March 1943 training at Ft. Bragg (N.C.) before joining the 71st Division in the Cheyenne Mountains. The division was then sent to Ft. Benning, Ga., where he trained as a forward observer (which later would often put him ahead of his battalion to secure a visual of the enemy to direct fire for the artillery). The 71st Division was then sent to Europe and after landing in France and crossing into Germany they were assigned to General Patton’s 3rd Army. In May of 1945, they entered Austria where they liberated Gunskirchen Lager Concentration Camp. (60 years later he would meet three of the camp survivors at a division reunion). The Division ended the war in Styer, Austria, where they met retreating German Divisions who surrendered to the 71st. He returned home in April of 1946. In September 1950, he was recalled during the Korean War and was assigned as a Commo Chief in the 65th Anti-Air Artillery Group and sent to the Panama Canal Zone where he spent three years joined by his wife and where two of his three children were born.
He enjoyed scuba diving along with competitive spearfishing and flying both aircraft and hot air balloons (receiving his pilot’s license at age 64). In 1988, along with several other balloon pilots, he was involved with building a 20-story tall hot air balloon (Miss Champagne) and entered the Guinness Record Book as the largest balloon ever built and ascended with a tethered launch and 61 daring souls. He started Eagle Screen Co. in 1965 and dedicated over 35 years to a successful business career before retiring.
He is survived by his children, Wayne Mallory and his wife, Linda Mallory, Janice Mallory, and Cathleen Mallory. He also leaves two grandchildren, Heather Mallory, and Kerrie Mallory, five great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Caitlin, Jason, Mallory, and Nicholas, and one great-great-grandchild, Oliver. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Agnes Gagne, and sister-in-law Ann Prosser and her husband, Raymond, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William Mallory.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a graveside burial with military honors Friday, Dec. 10, at noon in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Please omit flowers.
Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
