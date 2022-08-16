Ernie Faucher, 63, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, surrounded by his loving family.
Ernie leaves behind his soulmate, his wife of 26 years, Rose M (Brodeur) Faucher. His three amazing children; his Pumpkin, Roselyn E. Faucher and her partner Jonathan Dzialo, his son, Joseph N. Faucher, and his Peanut, Elizabeth R. Faucher.
He is the son of Ernest N. Faucher and the late Roselyn M. (Demont) Faucher. He is the brother of his favorite sister, Debbie Fournier and her husband Joseph, and his other favorite sister, Darleen Elkas and her husband John.
He is the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Ernie was a veteran of the United States Army, serving proudly beside many fellow soldiers who quickly became his lifelong friends.
Ernie was quick with a joke and always made people laugh. Those who knew Ernie, loved him. Ernie’s two favorite things in the world were spending time with his family and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his friends. For all those who ever shared a ride with him, know that he loved the friendship and camaraderie more than the ride.
In Ernie’s memory, Ernie would want everyone to spend a little extra time with your family and loved ones and take one last ride with him in your hearts.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
Calling hours will be Monday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ernie’s memory to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.