Estelle A. Mandeville, 86, formerly of Maple Street Woonsocket, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Bayberry Commons in Pascoag.
She was the loving wife of the late Camille G. Mandeville Sr. Estelle and Camille were married on Aug. 5, 1957, and shared over 56 years together until his passing in July of 2014.
Born and raised in Blackstone, she was a daughter of the late Anatol and Henrietta Lemay. She was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life. For many years Estelle was employed at Tupperware. She also worked at Burger King and at The Woonsocket Call offices on Main Street.
Estelle was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish. She was a quiet and dignified lady who liked to do yard work and keep up her home. She loved any and all family activities.
Estelle is survived by her son, Camille G. “Cam” Mandeville Jr., and his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Mandeville, of Glendale. She was the grandmother of Chantelle A. Mandeville of San Diego, Calif., Haley S. (Mandeville) Giuliano and her husband, Sebastian, of East Hartford, Conn., and Cole W. Ladieu of Harrisville, and great-grandmother of Hayden Ladieu of Harrisville. She was the sister of the late Armand and William Lemay, Priscilla Frappier, Lucille Deguire, Lorraine Lamberto and Mary Mohamad. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Friday, Oct. 7th at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery will be private. Visiting hours are Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HopeHelath Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence. RI. 02904.
