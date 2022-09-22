Estelle Lucie Blais Becker passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 26, 2022. She was born to Leo A. Blais and Alice O. Messier in Lincoln, R.I.

In 1950, she married Stewart W. Becker in San Diego, Calif. They made their home in San Diego until 1983 when they relocated to Port Orchard, Wash., where they enjoyed the area to the fullest. After her beloved Stewart’s passing in 2006, Estelle moved to Poulsbo, Wash., in 2013 to live with daughter Karen, where she so loved and enjoyed her time there.

