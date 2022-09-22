Estelle Lucie Blais Becker passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 26, 2022. She was born to Leo A. Blais and Alice O. Messier in Lincoln, R.I.
In 1950, she married Stewart W. Becker in San Diego, Calif. They made their home in San Diego until 1983 when they relocated to Port Orchard, Wash., where they enjoyed the area to the fullest. After her beloved Stewart’s passing in 2006, Estelle moved to Poulsbo, Wash., in 2013 to live with daughter Karen, where she so loved and enjoyed her time there.
Estelle was an avid reader, loved sipping her wine, enjoyed traveling, meeting people, listening to good music, gardening, weekly phone calls with daughter Sue, having much fun playing cards, playing Murder Checkers (and she was ruthless) and visiting casino’s. She loved getting her weekly copy of The Valley Breeze …it was such a joy for her to stay connected to her beloved hometown after so many years. And one of the highlights of her 97th Birthday was to have a special article written about her in “her” paper. It meant the world to her and she had it framed and displayed it so proudly. And she so looked forward to her weekly Friday phone calls with her “kid” brothers. How she loved talking with them every week, to hear what was going on back home. In addition to all of that, her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family.
Estelle is survived by her four children, Susan (Robert) Long, Kevin (Elaine) Becker, Karen Becker, Larry (Lisa) Becker; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; her twin “kid” brothers Richard and Robert Blais as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Estelle was preceded in death by her siblings Leo Blais, Lucille Fullerton, Madeleine Gagnon, Pauline Martel, Claire Blais, Georgette Bradley, Jeannine Wolf and her grandson, Ross Halverson.
Under the directions of Tuell-McKee funeral home, she is to be placed alongside Stewart, her dear husband of 56 years, at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash. At her request, no services are to be held but instead wished for her loved ones to remember the good times they shared.
