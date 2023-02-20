Ethel E. (LaPointe) Fountaine, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Woonsocket Health Centre.
She was the wife of the late Robert M. Fountaine. Ethel was born in Barrington, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Bertha (Pollette) LaPointe.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 8:25 pm
Ethel E. (LaPointe) Fountaine, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Woonsocket Health Centre.
She was the wife of the late Robert M. Fountaine. Ethel was born in Barrington, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Bertha (Pollette) LaPointe.
Ethel, who was also known as “Babe” to her family and friends, was a longtime resident of Woonsocket. She was very witty and had a terrific sense of humor. She was caring and always there to help whenever someone was in need. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Babe loved her pets, being outside and spending warm summer days by her pool. Although she is no longer with us, the memory of her love will remain in our hearts until the day we’re reunited with her again.
Babe is survived by her children: David and Dennis Woisard, both of Smithfield, Robert Fountaine of Woonsocket, Linda Lawless of Smithfield and Joyce Woisard of Florida; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Beatrice Farquhar, of Woonsocket. She was also the mother of the late Gloria Gangi, and sister of the late George, Wilfred, Rudolph, and Donald LaPointe, and Emily Burrows. She was also predeceased by three of her grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be planned, with details to come at a later date.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for the guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.