Eugene A. "Gene" Gosselin 79, of North Smithfield, died Dec. 6, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Jeannine (Cardin) Gosselin, whom he fondly referred to as his angel in life. They were married Sept. 5, 1964, in St. Ann's Church, Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Sophie (Petrosky) Gosselin. He lived in North Smithfield his entire life.
Gene was a 1960 graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, and a 1962 graduate of Johnson Wales School of Business. He worked as an accountant, and spent the latter part of his career as the CFO of MJ Enterprises, Johnston, retiring in 2005. Eugene served in the R.I. Army National Guard for six years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and lifetime member of the Woonsocket Sportsman's Club. A racing enthusiast, he was a member of the New England Antique Racers. Gene was a former coach for the North Smithfield Youth Hockey Association.
Besides his wife, Jeannine, he leaves their children, Bruce Gosselin of North Smithfield, Pamela Smith of Cape Coral, Fla., Dwayne Gosselin of Napa Valley, Calif., and Keith Gosselin of Weston, Fla.; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his grandson, Brandon Gosselin.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
