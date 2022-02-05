Eugene M. “Geno” Roy, 74, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Carol (Wilson) Roy of Woonsocket. They were married for 51 years.
Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Leonard and Annie (Galocki) Roy.
He was a United States Army Veteran.
He was a former member of the of the Par X club and the Cercle Laurier in Woonsocket.
Eugene worked for Crosby Valve and Gage Company as a supervisor for several years prior to retiring. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, and quoits. He played in the Field of Dreams Senior Quoit League and won the championship title in 2003.
He was an avid baseball and softball player throughout his life. He played on various traveling softball teams winning several tournaments in different states. He was known for his fastball in baseball and one of the best softball players in the city. He played for the White Eagle, Kennedy Lunch, and Par X teams. He also liked to ride the bike trails in Cape Cod, Yarmouth, Cape Canal, Orleans, and East Bay.
Besides his wife, Carol, he is survived by his two children, Vicki Roy of Cumberland and Geno Roy of Woonsocket; one brother, Roger Roy, of Woonsocket; three sisters, Marie Cobb of Fla., Suzanne Williams of Pennsylvania, and Lucielle Gonzales of Foster, R.I.; three grandchildren, Brendon, Gavin, and Hayden; one great-grandchild, Averi.
He was also the brother of the late John Roy and Jeannine Carroll.
His funeral and burial are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
