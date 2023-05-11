Eugene Oscar Demeule, 79, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, at Gulf Coast Hospital in North Fort Myers, Fla.
Born on May 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Oscar Demeule and Germaine (Corriveau) Demeule.
Eugene resided in Central Falls, Attleboro, Mass., Pawtucket, R.I., and most currently North Fort Myers, Fla. He served in the Air Force, was employed at Balfour, and retired from Grip Nail.
He was a parishioner of St. Theresa’s Church in South Attleboro, Mass. His hobbies and activities he enjoyed were bingo, going to casinos, playing the lottery and scratch tickets. He loved Disney, travel, and loved watching his grandsons participating in sporting events, especially his grandsons Ahrin playing baseball and Nate bowling. He loved cooking especially the infamous family recipe for French meat pies that were much anticipated and loved by all. His greatest joy was spending time with family, and holiday gatherings.
Eugene is survived by his daughter, Hope, and her husband, Peter Clarke, his son, Ehrin Demeule, and his partner, Cassandra, and his grandchildren Nathaniel, Ahrin, and Anthony. He is also survived by his former wife, Kathleen Demeule, sister Estelle, and her husband, Roland Lizotte, and sister, Jeannette Robiliard.
Relatives that have predeceased Eugene were his sisters Rita Jones, Constance (Connie) Parker, and Yvette Blanchette.
Eugene’s family would like to thank the V.A. Hospital in Providence, R.I., and the V.A. Hospital in North Fort Myers, Fla., for their excellent care given to Eugene at his time of need.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, 18 Baltic St., Attleboro, Mass. Burial following will be at Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery, 661 Prospect St., Pawtucket, R.I.
