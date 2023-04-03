Eva A. (Carpentier) Graveline, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Lawrence R. Graveline for 48 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and M. Louise (Beaudet) Carpentier.
Eva dedicated her life to caring for her family and friends. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook, knit, travel, attend performances and spend time with her two granddaughters. She was an active member of Holy Family Parish (Our Lady of Consolation Church) in Pawtucket for 48 years, where she served as lector, eucharistic minster, volunteer and as one of the founding members of the prayer shawl ministry. Eva also served the students, families, faculty and staff of the Pawtucket School Department for 21 years in various roles and resided in the city for most of her life.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving son, Jason L. Graveline, and his spouse, Rebecca, of Barrington; two beloved granddaughters, Riley and Reese Graveline; two siblings, Paulette Verrier and her spouse, Rejean, of Smithfield, N.C., and Robert Carpentier and his spouse, Eileen, of Fairchild AFB, Washington; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins and dear friends.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish (Our Lady of Consolation Church), 211 Sabin St., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Holy Family Parish Food Bank, 211 Sabin St., Pawtucket, RI 02860, would be appreciated. visit www.trippfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.