Evelyn D. (Croteau) Menard, 92 of Millville, Mass., passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Jan. 8, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Evelyn was born in Biddeford, Maine. One of 16 children, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Claudia (Martineau) Croteau.
Evelyn retired from the former AT Cross. Prior to working there, she also worked at McCarthy’s, The Carriage Trade and Social Department Store. In her earlier years, she worked in various local textile manufacturers.
Evelyn had been a former resident of Blackstone, Mass., for approximately 60 years. She was a longtime member of the former St. Theresa’s Church in Blackstone. She loved to cook and bake for her family, but her favorite past-time was spending time around the kitchen table with her beloved family members. To Evelyn, her family was her life.
She was the devoted wife of the late Leon E. Roy, who predeceased her in 1984, and Edgar R. Menard, who predeceased her in 2007.
She was the loving and devoted mother to Gertrude (Roy) Stonkus and her husband, Brian, of Blackstone, Mass., and Lucille (Roy) Bush and her husband, Bernard, of Millville, Mass. Besides her children, she leaves behind two granddaughters, Michelle (Yarnick) Smith and her husband, Thomas, and Kimberly (Yarnick) Baird and her husband, Edward, and one great-grandson, Jack Leon Baird.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your preferred charity in her memory. A private funeral was held from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Services details have respectfully been omitted.
