Evelyn E. Gagnon, “Mem,” of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday evening Feb. 11, 2023, at The Friendly Home after living a wonderful life and reaching 98 amazing years.
She was the loving wife of the late Lionel R. Gagnon. They were married on Dec. 2, 1944, at St. Louis Church and shared almost 50 years together until his passing in November of 1993.
Born and raised in Woonsocket she was daughter of the late Eugene and Rose (Grenon) Simard. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
Evelyn was a graduate of St. Clare Girls High School in Woonsocket and received her licensed practical nurse degree. In her earlier years, she worked at Woonsocket Hospital and at Brothers Nursing Home in Woonsocket. Later she was employed by Colby Glass, Glenark Mills, Mansurel Worsted and Metal Box Company before retiring.
Evelyn was a longtime communicant of St. Agatha’s Parish, volunteered for many activities at the church, and found much comfort and peace in her faith. She found joy in working in her garden, tending to her flowers and loved walking the woods. She loved sunshine and the beach.
Evelyn will be remembered for her love, strength and feistiness by all of us who knew and loved her forever.
Evelyn’s family would like to thank the entire staff of the north wing of The Friendly Home especially Amber and Valerie for their excellent and compassionate care for our mother and also the kind and compassionate care given by Continuum Care Hospice of Rhode Island especially Rebecca, and chaplain Justin Machamer, and the staff. Evelyn's final journey was peaceful because of the wonderful people who took care of her.
Evelyn is survived by her loving son, Donald Gagnon, and his wife, Peggy, of Woonsocket, and much loved daughter, Sherry Hudson, and her husband, David, of South Carolina. She also leaves her beloved granddaughters Erin Gagnon and her wife, Ruth Gorham, of Foster and Sarah Hudson of South Carolina. She was the sister of the late Eugene and Robert Simard, Florence Jolin and Alice Dodge and leaves her brother-in-law, John Dodge, and his loving kind daughter, Mary Stachura, and her special nephew and his wife, Russ and Joanne Jolin, of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families and many thoughtful and caring friends who she loved.
Her funeral will be Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Evelyn will be laid to rest with her husband, Lionel, at St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone. Visiting hours are Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Continuum Hospice Care, 1350 Division St., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893, The Friendly Home Activities Fund, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI. 02895 or Hasbro Children’s Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI. 02903.
