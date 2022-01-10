Faith A. Rivet, 83, of Church Street, Greenville, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved widow of Robert E. Rivet – they were happily married for over 40 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Yvonne (Rainville) Lachapelle and lifelong resident of Smithfield.
Faith was strong in her Catholic faith, loved our Lord and was especially devoted to St. Therese The Little Flower. She donated consistently to many causes including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Crossroads, and numerous other catholic charities. She was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Georgiaville, R.I., for almost her entire life, as was the entire Lachapelle family. She was one of the main organizers of St. Michael’s Choir, and adored singing. She was a member of the knitting group and ran one of the prayer lines. She loved crossword puzzles, reading, knitting and crocheting, praying the rosary, laughing, and spending time with her family and many friends. Faith was strong, independent, brave and a warrior to the end, an inspiration to all who were blessed to know her. She truly made an impact on all our hearts.
Faith is survived by her daughters Charlene (Rivet) Perreault of Smithfield, R.I., and Lynne (Rivet) Perreault, son-in-law, Kevin Perreault, and beloved granddaughter, Brooke Perreault, of Lebanon, Conn.; her sister, Hope (Lachapelle) Lagner, and brother-in-law, Brian Lagner, of North Smithfield, R.I.; her nieces Michelle (Lagner) Wheeler and Nicole (Lachapelle) Stern, and her nephews Matthew Lagner and Stephen Lachapelle. She was also the sister of the late Stephen Lachapelle and his late wife,. Maureen.
A private Mass of Christian Burial to be held with burial at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, where Faith will finally be reunited in peace and eternal happiness with her husband, Bob. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for donations in her memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
