Faith B. (Badger) Garvin, 77, of Cumberland, formerly of Hooksett, N.H., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Howard Garvin and the late John R. McGill. Born and raised Norwood, Mass., on Gay Farm in the former Forbes Mansion, where her father was the caretaker. She was the daughter of the late Knight Abbott Badger and the late Helen (Black) Badger. She resided in Hooksett, N.H., for 25 years, previously residing in Wrentham, Mass. She resided in Cumberland, R.I., for the past three years with her daughter.
Mrs. Garvin was an administrative assistant for the Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H. She was previously employed at King Philip North from 1980 until 1987.
Faith was gifted with creativity, she was talented in woodworking and made everything she touched beautiful. She enjoyed gardening, as it gave her great peace of mind. Those who love her will always remember her strength and grace, her love for her family, and how she always made her family the priority over everything else.
She leaves her beloved daughter, Sarah Campbell, and her husband, Edward, of Cumberland; her three grandchildren, Madison Alyssa Richards, Samantha Faith Spencer, and Jenna Faith Campbell, all of Cumberland. She was the mother of the late Laura (McGill) Rafuse.
The family will hold a service at a later date when the flowers are in full bloom. Please check back to the online memorial for updated service information.
Donations may be made in her memory to your local family shelters.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
