Faye M. Coleman, 82, died peacefully at home on Dec. 17, 2021, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dennis Coleman.
She was born in Stratford, N.H., to the late Frederick Hall and Eva (King) Hall. She was a sister to the late John Hall.
She was the beloved mother of Valerie Coleman, David M. Coleman, Kelly A. Pouliot, Dennis P. Coleman, all of Chepachet, R.I., Alan V. Coleman, of Florida, the late Amy B. Coleman and Timothy P. Coleman, formerly of Cumberland.
She was also a loving grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 20 and counting. She was truly an amazing matriarch of the family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to immediate follow at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in the Winfield and Sons Funeral Home, located at 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, R.I., 02857. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
