Fernande Yvette Cormier, 93, formerly of Knoll Crest Drive, Cumberland, died peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
She was the loving wife of the late Roland J. Cormier. Fern and Roland were married on June 10, 1950, at St. Ambrose Church in Albion and shared over 61 wonderful years together until his passing in December of 2011.
Born and raised in Albion she was the daughter of the late Wilfrid and Irene (Desrosiers) Parent. She was a resident of Cumberland for over 50 years. In recent years Fern lived at The Holiday Retirement Home in Manville.
Fern was a graduate of St. Clare Girls High School class of 1947. Over the years, she was employed at Crosby Valve and Gauge, Peterson Puritan Corp., and local credit unions. For many years Fern was a familiar face at the U.S. Post Office in Albion.
Fern was an involved member of the community when she lived in Albion and in Cumberland. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Ambrose Church and active in parish activities. For many years Fern’s personal commitment to our democracy saw her volunteering her time working for the Board of Canvassers and as a poll worker for all primary and general elections.
Fern counted herself blessed to have a large group of friends including the “Albion gang” and the “Cumberland gang.” They were lifelong groups of couples who would socialize and vacation together over the course of many, many years. They were dedicated friends who shared life’s experiences together, the ups and downs and everything in between.
Along with her friends, Fern enjoyed spending time as member of the Sher Le Mon Swim Club in Cumberland relaxing poolside and playing tennis. She was an avid bridge player and hit the bowling lanes for a good time or spent quiet time with a good book. Fern was a talented knitter and her creations are treasured, especially baby sweaters and items she created for the church bazaar.
Fern will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cherished her family. Her family is grateful to all of her caregivers and friends who showed their care and concern for her over the last several years.
Fern is survived by her son, George R. Cormier, and his wife, Joyce, of Morrisville, Vt. She was the proud grandmother of Jacqueline Creran and her wife, Bethany Creran, of North Smithfield, Roland G. Cormier and his wife, Kristen Murphy-Cormier, of Boston, Juliette Cormier and her husband, Pedro Soutomaior, of Lebanon, N.H., and she was especially proud of her great-grandson, David Creran. She was the sister of Gerard Parent and Lorraine Bernier and the late Roger Parent. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Fern at visiting hours on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Ambrose Church, School St. Albion. Fern will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Roland at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fern’s memory, to a charity of one’s choosing.
