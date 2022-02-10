Florence A. “Flossie” (Shippee) Aldrich, 83, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Born in Greenville, a daughter of the late Frank T. and Dora B. (Bebeault) Shippee. Florence was a licensed practical nurse for 20 years at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital before retiring. She lived in Harmony for 42 years before moving to Chepachet in 2005. She was a former president of the Harmony School PTA and former 25-year member of the Laurel Grange.
She loved yard sales, trips to Twin River Casino and collecting angels. She enjoyed entertaining and taking care of her friends and neighbors. She loved baking for her family and friends. She also had a love for all wildlife and animals.
She was the mother of Aaron Aldrich and his wife, Ellie, of Glocester, and Louise A. Pearson of Slatersville. She was the sister of Frank Shippee Jr. of Shapeleigh, Maine, Evelyn R. Klockowski of Greenville, and Nancy L. Robinson of Foster. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, will be at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to Continuum Hospice, 1350 Division Road, Ste 205, West Warwick, RI 02893, will be appreciated.
For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .
