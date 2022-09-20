Florence J. (Charron) Laflamme, 93, of Smithfield, passed away on Sept 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of the late Achille A. Laflamme for 26 years and the late Roland C. Dionne for 35 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alma (Laflamme) Charron.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Dionne of Woodbridge, Va., Lawrence Dionne and Kevin Dionne of Smithfield, R.I., Steven Dionne of Bar Harbor, Maine, and Cheryl (Dionne) Leonard of Greenville, R.I. Florence had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Charron of Greenville, R.I., and sister Bernadette (Charron) Bouley of Lincoln, R.I., and was predeceased by six additional siblings.
Florence worked at AT Cross for 18 years before retiring in 1991. Family was extremely important to her and she was a very proud and loving mother who was kind to anyone that crossed her path.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, Sept. 19 in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation was held Sunday, Sept. 18 in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI. 02914.
