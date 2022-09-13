Florence “Penny” (Duval) Dwyer, 93, a longtime resident of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully at the Holiday Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 8. She has also lived at Atria independent Living in Lincoln for six years and Stillwater in Greenville for two years.
She was the daughter of the late Raoul and Julienne (Cote) Duval.
She was the loving and devoted wife of 59 years to Vincent “Vin” Dwyer prior to his passing.
She was a loving homemaker; her greatest joy was spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her children Brian Dwyer of Worcester, Kerry Dwyer of Sutton Mass., Bruce Dwyer of Danielson, Conn., Deborah Gernt of North Smithfield, Karin Auclair of North Smithfield, Jayne Goodwin of North Smithfield, Jill Poisson of North Smithfield, Doreen McQuade of Harrisville, and Kelli Luca of Chepachet.
She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Rita DeScuillo, Cecile Campopiano, Estelle Leduc, Thelma Duval, and Robert Duval.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Beacon Hospice and Holiday Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care that Florence received.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 7p.m. Burial in St. Charles Cemetery will be private.
