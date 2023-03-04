Frances A. Doire, 71, of Glendale, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
She was the loving wife of Gerard A. “Gerry” Doire. Fran and Gerry were married on May 28, 1972. Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Gerard and Doris (Cote) Duhamel.
Fran was a graduate of Woonsocket High School. She lived in Cumberland and Burrillville for several years and resided in Dayville, Conn., for 18 years before recently moving to Glendale.
Fran was employed in the food service and dietary departments at Pine Grove Nursing Home and later at Overlook Nursing Home for many years before retiring.
Fran was an exceptionally good cook. She was a loving and caring person and her life revolved around her family.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, Fran is survived by two daughters, Audrey Carter and her husband, Brian, of Cromwell, Conn., and Tracey Grenier and her husband, Daniel, of Harrisville. Fran was the proud memere of Daniel, Noah, Coleman, Avery and Reilly. She was the sister of Gerard and John Duhamel, Barbara Tessier and Nancy Boucher and their families.
Arrangements for Fran are private and are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Fran’s memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America, 188 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or www.dementiasociety.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.