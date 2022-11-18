Francis “Frank” Hall of Narragansett, R.I., and Holmes Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 16, 2022, after a short illness. He was 81 years old.

Frank is survived by so many people who loved and adored him, including his wife of 58 years, Kathleen S. (Deslaurier) Hall; his children, Joseph Hall of Keymar, Md., Susan Hall of Attleboro, Mass., James Hall of Newport, R.I., and Jonathan Hall of Washington, D.C.; his daughters-in-law Camby, Claire, and Katie; and his grandchildren Kane, Taylor, Brady, Henry and Posey. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J. and Mary (White) Hall and his sister, Anne (Hall) Cronin.

