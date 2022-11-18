Francis “Frank” Hall of Narragansett, R.I., and Holmes Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 16, 2022, after a short illness. He was 81 years old.
Frank is survived by so many people who loved and adored him, including his wife of 58 years, Kathleen S. (Deslaurier) Hall; his children, Joseph Hall of Keymar, Md., Susan Hall of Attleboro, Mass., James Hall of Newport, R.I., and Jonathan Hall of Washington, D.C.; his daughters-in-law Camby, Claire, and Katie; and his grandchildren Kane, Taylor, Brady, Henry and Posey. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J. and Mary (White) Hall and his sister, Anne (Hall) Cronin.
Frank grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., and was a graduate of La Salle Academy and Providence College. He remained an active alumnus of the college, establishing The Frank and Kathleen Hall Scholarship Fund to assist students with financial need. Frank also served as a member of the College’s Buildings and Properties Committee. Frank was an avid supporter of PC Basketball and Hockey. Frank was also a member of Point Judith Country Club and The Dunes Club, where he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Frank had an amazing 32-year career at CVS, retiring in 2004 as Senior Vice President of Real Estate. Thereafter, he helped lead J.P. Morgan Chase Bank as executive vice president until 2010. After retiring from Chase Bank, Frank established Frank Hall Consulting LLC, through which he and his partners provided expert advice and services to their clients.
Despite his numerous career successes and abundant life experiences, Frank would have indeed said that his greatest gifts in life were his amazing wife, his wonderful children and his five spectacular grandchildren. Frank cherished every single moment spent with his family, and especially his grandchildren. They truly were his greatest joy.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, R.I. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 9 a.m., friends and relatives are invited to gather in procession at Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett, R.I. Interment will be held immediately following the Mass at St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield, R.I. A live-streaming of the Mass may be found on the parish website: https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Frank’s memory to Saint Thomas More Parish Mission, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett, RI 02882 or to The Frank and Kathleen Hall Scholarship Fund, Providence College Office of Annual Giving, Harkins Hall 412, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, RI 02918-0001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.