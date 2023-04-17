Francis G. "Frank" Emmons Jr., 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Bayberry Commons Nursing Home. He came into this world on Easter Sunday and left this world on Easter Sunday.
Born in North Providence in the family home, he was the son of the late Francis G. and Alice (White) Emmons. He lived in Chepachet for 35 years, having previously lived in Scituate for 23 years. Frank was a Navy veteran, a truck driver for over 25 years, and a proud member of the Teamster’s Local 251.
Frank was an avid woodworker who enjoyed crafting furniture and restoring antiques that he sold in the family antique shop, Country Cupboards. Car shows and antiquing were pastimes he enjoyed with his wife.
Frank was married to his beloved wife, Elizabeth L. (Stenner) Emmons, for 62 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children John S. Emmons of The Villages, Fla., Mark J. Emmons of Windham, Vt., Susan E. Caldarone of Chepachet, R.I., and Sarah L. Emmons of East Providence, R.I. His family includes 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Frances E. Emmons and sister Ann (Emmons) Girard.
His funeral was held Friday, April 14 from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville, R.I. Burial was held in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY, 10306, https://t2t.org, www.t2t.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.