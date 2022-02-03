Francis H. Schenck Jr., 74, of Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 30, 2022.
He was a son of the late Francis H. and Gladys I. (Lynch) Schenck. Francis was a lifelong resident of Smithfield.
He is survived by brothers George J. Schenck of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Lawrence R. Schenck of Cumberland, R.I., Thomas E. Schenck of Glocester, R.I., Jeffrey P. Schenck of Woonsocket, R.I., and a sister, Patricia M. Guay, of North Smithfield, R.I., as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was a good friend to many, most of whom knew him as Big O. He was also well known for lending a helping hand when needed. Francis was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
He worked most of his adult life at Rhode Island Carbide Tool in Smithfield.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. For messages of condolences, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.