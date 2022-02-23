Francis (Sonny) Joseph Mansi, 87, formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, at home in South Dennis surrounded by his loving family.
Husband of the recently deceased Anne C (Malloy) Mansi, Frank truly passed away from a broken heart. Their story began on Cape Cod while working summer jobs. Frank as a short order cook and Anne as a waitress. They married and raised their family in Anne’s hometown of Cumberland, R.I., and Frank was able to share his family and hometown of Bristol with his children and wife. The Family Bristol 4th of July parade party was a much anticipated event. It was a weekend long party, enjoyed with family, dear friends and always with plenty of home made food. Frank enjoyed the many years of family times on the Cape. He especially enjoyed the visits with his children and grandchildren.
Frank was an avid golfer and could be found at Dennis Highland or the Pines most days of the week. The good times with his golf buddies were never forgotten and spoke about often. He was proud to be a part of the Sunshine Committee, trying to put a smile on the faces of any of the golfing gang when they were going through tough times.
Frank and Anne eventually moved to Cape Cod full time creating many more fond memories with family and friends while enjoying the beauty that is the Cape. Their story ends, where it began, on the Cape over 60 years later.
Born and raised in Bristol, R.I., “Sonny” was always proud of his Italian heritage and upbringing. Some of his fondest memories consisted of holidays and family gatherings playing cards and enjoying traditional Italian dinners prepared for days with love by his mom, sisters, aunts and cousins.
Son of the late Benaventura (Benny) Mansi and Angelina Pasquarelli Mansi of Bristol, R.I. Frank attended LaSalle Academy and served in the Navy from 1954-1958. He was a data communications supervisor for Healthtex. After retirement, Frank worked another 10 years for Stop in Shop in Cumberland, R.I.
Frank was a devout catholic. The church was an integral part of his life. From Mt. St. Carmel in Bristol, where Frank served as an Alter Boy and received his Sacraments, to LaSalle Academy, to St. Joesphs in Cumberland and Our Lady of the Cape.
Frank was a silent observer and a good listener. He enjoyed company and hearing their stories. There was no one who loved a party more than Frank. He was a caring and humble man who had no desire to be the center of attention. A man of few words, he would sit quietly absorbing memories with a big smile on his face. A shrug of the shoulders and a roll of the eyes were his typical responses.
Frank loved hockey. Especially attending the Rhode Island Reds hockey games with his brothers-in-law and daughter. He also enjoyed mushrooming with his family in the woods of Cumberland.
Frank was the beloved father of Kara Crawley and the late Kevin Mansi. He leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren, Ryan Mansi and Josh Davis, Kyle and Britney Mansi, Keagan, Kali, Kaiden Crawley, great-grand daughter, Kevlyn Mansi; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Frank is survived by his sister, Sue Ann Griffith, daughter-in-law, Susan Mansi, son-in-law, Kevin Crawley, brother-in-law, Bill Malloy, and his wife, Paula, sisters-in-law, Frances Gallella, and Joan Malloy, his nephews Ted and Frank Sajewski, and his cousins Rosemary and John Amaral. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Kevin, his sister, Carmilla (Dolly) Sajewski, his brothers-in-law Theodore Sajewski, Thomas J. Malloy, James Gallella, and his nephew Jay Gallella.
Frank was a reservoir of hope, strength, and love for all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Obituary loving written by the family of Frank Mansi.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 4 (his 88th birthday), at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Road, Brewster, Mass.
There are no calling hours, but please join us for a celebration of life gathering at Ardeo Restaurant, Route 28, Dennis at noon on March 4.
Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Cape or Hospice of Cape Cod.
