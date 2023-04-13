Francis K. Baker, 86, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the St. Antoine Residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Marilynn J. (Noonan) Baker and they had been happily married for the past 64 years.
Born in Bristol, R.I., he was the son of the late William I. and Katherine (Harrington) Baker Jr. He resided in Cumberland for most of his married life, previously residing in Cranston.
Following high school, Mr. Baker entered the United States Army Reserves. Upon completion of his service to our country he began a long career with AT&T until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his son, Michael Baker, and his wife, Karen, of Sudbury, Mass., and his daughter, Lori Swenson, and her husband, Ted, of Athens, Maine. In addition to Michael and Lori, he was the father of the late Bonnie Jean Alotta and Kevin Baker. Those who knew him will remember the love he shared for his family, especially his beloved 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Frank, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed camping, woodworking, gardening and just about any outdoor activity.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Frank's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 8 to 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
