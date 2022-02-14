Francisca Khimatian, 84, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, surrounded by her loving family in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Haigaz "Hank" Khimatian.
She was born in Havana, Cuba, and resided in Cumberland for more than 50 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
She was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching all of the games.
Francisca worked as a nurse's aide for over 30 years at area nursing homes.
She leaves four children, Robert Khimatian and his wife, Rose, and Marietta Khimatian and her husband, Brian VanBever, both of Cumberland; Gladys Packer of Saco, Maine, and Anna Maria Cruz of Wells, Maine; her six grandchildren: Jeanette Federline, Henry Packer, Kevin Cruz, Daniel Paquette, Rebecca Khimatian and Racheal Khimatian; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousin, Rigo De Marianao, of Miami, Fla.
Relatives and friends are invited to Francisca's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
