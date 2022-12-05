Frank Dalti, 90, of North Smithfield, had a peaceful death surrounded by his family on Dec. 1, 2022, at home.
He was the husband of the late Carol (Goudreau) Dalti. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Guiseppe and Emelia (Lenzi) Dalti.
Frank Dalti, 90, of North Smithfield, had a peaceful death surrounded by his family on Dec. 1, 2022, at home.
He was the husband of the late Carol (Goudreau) Dalti. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Guiseppe and Emelia (Lenzi) Dalti.
Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was the owner of the former Park Square Medical for 45 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 Woodstock, Conn., and VFW Post 1523 of Putnam, Conn. Something few might be aware of, but Frank was immensely proud of, was he earned his private pilot's license at an early age. Frank’s hobbies consisted of love of food and spirits, hunting, dogs, nature, and convertibles.
He is survived by four children, Cheryl Pierce and her husband, Steve, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Timothy Dalti of Smithfield, Christopher Dalti and his wife, Deb, of North Smithfield, and Caroline Marshall and her husband, Scott, of North Smithfield; a sister, Angelina Dagesse, of Woonsocket; five grandchildren, Robbie, Patrick, Jessica, Erica, and Samuel; and seven great-grandchildren, Ethan, Willow, Sofia, Max, Charlotte, JJ, and Noah. He was the brother of the late Francesco, Joseph, James and Ronald Dalti, Antoinette Hetu, Mary Sutcliffe, and Grace Cullerton.
Frank was one of the most kind-hearted, compassionate, and gentle souls anyone could ever meet, putting family, friends, and strangers first. Everyone who knew him loved him. He never met a person or a cone of ice cream he did not like.
His funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m., at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m., at Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland.
Frank and his family are thankful for all the services Hope Hospice provided him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.