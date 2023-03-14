Frank Donald "Don" Roy Catley passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, with his family by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Johnston.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Hazel (Lewis) Catley. He is survived by his five daughters: Karen (Austin) Clemence, Lori (David) Bessette, Jo-Ann Barbieri and her partner, Don Vecchiarino, Terrie (Donald) Assalone and Stacy (Rick) Connors. He has 15 grandchildren: Christine, Matthew (Rachel) and Andrew Clemence; Justin (Brittany), Michael (Evongelene) and Shanna Bessette; Daniel (Vanessa), Natalie and Robyn Barbieri; Gianna and Isabella Assalone; Madison, Abigail, Cameryn and Aiden Connors. He has 10 great-grandchildren: Jack, Ella and Opal Clemence; Olivia Callandret and Cole Vierra; Oliver and Ford Bessette; Inès Chamberlain-Bessette and Amir Mustafa. He was pre-deceased by great-grandson Henry Clemence. He is survived by two sisters-in-law Patricia Hammersley and Cynthia Marchant. He is survived by several nieces and nephews: Lynne Kemp, Everett and Dale Cogswell, Gail Lawton, Sharon Finlay, Richard and Joel Hammersley, Patricia Convertino, Linda Wilson, David Marchant, Kevin and Jared Lewis, Donielle Bacciarre and Holly Pannonne. He was pre-deceased by his niece Robin Hammersley. His was pre-deceased by his longtime friends Margaret and Thomas Bowden. He is survived by his god-daughter, Susan Abbatonarco.

