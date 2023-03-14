Frank Donald "Don" Roy Catley passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, with his family by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Johnston.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Hazel (Lewis) Catley. He is survived by his five daughters: Karen (Austin) Clemence, Lori (David) Bessette, Jo-Ann Barbieri and her partner, Don Vecchiarino, Terrie (Donald) Assalone and Stacy (Rick) Connors. He has 15 grandchildren: Christine, Matthew (Rachel) and Andrew Clemence; Justin (Brittany), Michael (Evongelene) and Shanna Bessette; Daniel (Vanessa), Natalie and Robyn Barbieri; Gianna and Isabella Assalone; Madison, Abigail, Cameryn and Aiden Connors. He has 10 great-grandchildren: Jack, Ella and Opal Clemence; Olivia Callandret and Cole Vierra; Oliver and Ford Bessette; Inès Chamberlain-Bessette and Amir Mustafa. He was pre-deceased by great-grandson Henry Clemence. He is survived by two sisters-in-law Patricia Hammersley and Cynthia Marchant. He is survived by several nieces and nephews: Lynne Kemp, Everett and Dale Cogswell, Gail Lawton, Sharon Finlay, Richard and Joel Hammersley, Patricia Convertino, Linda Wilson, David Marchant, Kevin and Jared Lewis, Donielle Bacciarre and Holly Pannonne. He was pre-deceased by his niece Robin Hammersley. His was pre-deceased by his longtime friends Margaret and Thomas Bowden. He is survived by his god-daughter, Susan Abbatonarco.
He was a member of the Happy Notes; Smithfield Senior Center Card Group; and was a deacon and organist of the Graniteville Baptist Church; he was a handy man always working on a project. He was a devoted family man to his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a prankster who loved telling jokes and was never at a loss for telling a story. He loved making puzzles, watching war movies, "The Sound of Music" and playing solitaire. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
Don met Hazel at the beach. Hazel was chaperoning a youth group and couldn’t go into the water because she couldn’t swim. Don suffered burns he received in a fire, so couldn’t go into the water either. They sat on a rock and talked; well, the rest is history.
He worked as a wood pattern maker at Brown and Sharpe for 19 years. He worked as a volunteer fireman at the Johnston Station 2 Fire Department in Graniteville for 40 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. He worked at Amica Insurance for several years.
The funeral service was held at Robbins Funeral home on March 11, 2023. Pall bearers were sons-in-law Dave Bessette, Don Assalone and Rick Connors and grandsons Matthew and Andrew Clemence, Justin and Michael Bessette. Eulogy was delivered by Pastor Ethel Corbin. Psalm 23 was read by grandson Daniel Barbieri. Tribute to grandpa was given by granddaughters Gianna Assalone and Madison Connors. Michael Bessette played "Amazing Grace" and "Ashokan Farewell" on the violin. Military honors preceded the burial at Highland Memorial Park. A bagpiper played "Amazing Grace" at the chapel. Johnston Fire Department Station 2 provided two fire engines to honor Captain Catley’s service to the department.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tomorrow Fund.
