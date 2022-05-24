Frank J. Lanowy Jr., 89, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of 65 years of Irene M. (Milos) Lanowy.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Frank J. Lanowy Sr. and the late Anna (Zelenski) Lanowy Pananski. He resided in Lincoln for most of his life.
Following his graduation from Woonsocket High School, he entered the United States Air Force, serving his four year term during the Korean War.
Mr. Lanowy was employed as a quality control inspector for Texas Instruments for over 38 years, where he received an award from the NASA Apollo Program, retiring in 1995. In his younger years he assisted his father at the family jewelry store, the former Lanowy Jewelers which was situated on Dexter Street in Central Falls.
Frank was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church and former communicant of the St. Patrick Parish. Those who love him will remember his fondness for dancing with his beloved wife Irene, as well as the love he had for his family. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards and golf. Mr. Lanowy also was an avid baseball card and coin collector.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughter, Kristine Dorais, and her husband, Donald, of Cumberland; his two sons, Michael Lanowy and his wife, Nicola, of Newport, and Gary Lanowy and his wife, Kim, of North Kingstown; his five grandchildren, Benjamin Lanowy, Giles Lanowy, Tommy Lanowy, Jordan Lanowy and Jake Lanowy; his brother, Raymond Lanowy, of California; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Shirley Corriveault and the late William Lanowy.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Frank's Celebration of Life to be held with visiting hours on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Flowers are respectfully omitted. In lieu of donations, the family kindly requests that you touch someone's heart with hugs and kisses in Frank's memory.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.