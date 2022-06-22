Frank Kendra, 68, of Woonsocket, died June 18, 2022, in his home. Born in Tokyo, Japan, he was the son of the late Walter and Yoshiko (Ito) Kendra.
Frank was a 1972 graduate of Woonsocket High School, and a 1976 graduate of UMass- Amherst. He was a teacher for Woonsocket High School for many years, until his retirement. Frank refereed for hockey, and was a baseball umpire.
He leaves his brother, Albert Kendra, and his wife, Jeanne, of Coventry; three nephews, Michael Kendra, and his wife, Heather, of Cranston, Jeffrey Kendra, and his wife, Sarah, and Daniel Kendra, and his companion, Karen Pelletier, all of Coventry; and four grandnephews and grandnieces. He was predeceased by his companion, Nancy Franklin.
His visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 5 to 7 p..m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
