Frank R. Bursie, 72, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, after a long courageous battle with multiple myeloma.
He was the beloved husband of Cathy M. (Buffi) Bursie for 37 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Matteo and Mildred “Millie” (Pezzi) Bursie.
Frank was commissioner of Public Safety for the of town North Providence for many years before retiring. After his retirement, he enjoyed working at Crystal Lake Country Club. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad and Papa.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his cherished sons, Sgt. Brandon M. Bursie, N.P.P.D. and his wife, Fallon, and Brett J. Bursie and his wife, Stephanie; his treasured granddaughter, Madelyn; his treasured granddaughter, Francesca “Frankie”, scheduled to arrive in May; and his nephew, who he considered his “Third Son,” Donald. Frank is also survived by his adored nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law that always held a special place in his heart. He was the brother of the late Janice Ruszkowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston. Interment followed in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made with checks payable to: FOP 13, hand delivered or mailed to the North Providence Police Department, c/o Brandon Bursie, 1835 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, RI 02911.
