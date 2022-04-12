Frank “Red” Lennox, 94, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Holiday Retirement Home, in Manville, R.I.
He was the husband of the late Nectar (Goorigian) Lennox.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I. on March 23, 1928, he was the son of the late Helen M. (Doherty) Lennox and Frank Joseph Lennox. Frank resided in Cumberland for over 60 years, previously residing in Woonsocket.
Frank graduated from Woonsocket High School and Boston University. He started his career in the insurance industry working for various companies and finally retiring as claims manager for the R.I. Public Transit Authority.
From an early age, Frank had a passion for jazz and loved to play his trumpet. He was a member of the Providence Federation of Music. Frank (known as “Red” to his fellow musicians) played with many jazz bands and musicians over the years, but was most proud of his time with Duke Belaire’s band which, starting in 1969, played every week at Bovi’s Tavern in Providence for over 40 years! Playing trumpet and flügelhorn for various bands took him to many places and allowed him to make lifelong friends who were equally passionate about jazz. He also had the good fortune to meet and play with some of the great jazz legends.
Frank leaves his three children, Cynthia Bonollo of Cumberland; Frank Lennox and his wife, Linda, of Uxbridge, Mass.; and Nectar Provencal and her husband, Jeff, of Plainville, Mass.; his four grandchildren: Carleton Bonollo, Cory Lennox, Taylor Lennox and Nicholas Lennox; his great-grandson, Travis Bonollo; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Lorraine Fontaine.
Frank's Life Celebration will be a private event at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
Frank’s family is very grateful for the care and compassion shown to him and his family by the staff at the Holiday Retirement Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.