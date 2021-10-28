Frederick C. Bains Jr., Frederick C., 91, formerly of Cumberland, passed away Oct. 27, 2021, at the Middlesex Hospital in Connecticut.
He was the husband of the late June D. (Salway) Bains for 63 years before her passing in 2015.
Mr. Bains worked most of his career in Rumford at E.I. Dupont Inc. as a textile dye technical representative and retiring from Mobay Chemical Paper Dyes Division, as a sr. technical representative, Laboratory Services.
Fred was a member of the former St. Patrick Church in Cumberland. He found great happiness visiting the family home on Prudence Island. He enjoyed clamming and digging for quahogs on the island as well as working on the "Little House.” Those who love him will always remember his easy going nature, his willingness to always lend a helping hand, and his tremendous sense of humor.
He leaves his children, Frederick C. Bains III of Cumberland, Paula A. Bains-Vallee and her husband, Edward A. Vallee, of Cranston, R.I., Noreen B. Abbott and her husband, Charles Abbott, of Middletown, Conn.; two grandchildren, William F. Bains and Kyle B. Abbott; his great-grandson, Zackary F. Abbott; his brother, William J. Bains and his wife, Prudence, of Prudence Island and Florida; as well many nieces, nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Fred's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Prudence Island Historical & Preservation Society, Box 193, Prudence Island, RI 02872.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
