The grains of wood on a piece of finely crafted furniture will tell the story of life of the tree from which it came. The same can most certainly be said of the awesome 55 years that were the grains of wood of the life of Fred Coughlin.
Frederick Charles Coughlin III entered into the world on July 2, 1966, a son of Claudette (DuBois) Coughlin and the late Frederick C. Coughlin Jr. Fred was proud of bearing the name of his father and grandfather.
Fred Coughlin passed away at home surrounded by the care and love of his family on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Fred fought cancer tooth and nail for the past 16 months.
Fred grew up in Woonsocket and was a graduate of Woonsocket Senior High School with the Class of 1985. He was in the vocational program at Woonsocket High. His classes in cabinet making would lead him down a lifelong path of wood craftsmanship that would be not just his trade but truly his own personal form of art. Fred crafted innumerable pieces of high-end residential woodwork.
It was also at Woonsocket High that Fred met a girl named Lisa Salley. Fred and Lisa were the proverbial “high school sweethearts” and sealed the deal upon their marriage on May 23, 1987, at St. Joseph's Church. Fred and Lisa were married for 34 awesome years filled with mutual love and devotion.
Fred’s career in woodworking saw him employed locally in Herrick & White in Manville, later in Boston at Pomeroy & Co. Inc. and then at SouthShore Millwork in Norton, Mass. A dedicated employee and a man with a naturally strong work ethic, Fred worked up until last year, when he focused on battling his illness and fighting the good fight.
Fred was a true outdoors man at heart. He was most at home while fly-fishing and hunting. Memorable trips were hunting with his dad, Fred Sr., in Michigan and more locally alongside his son, Kyle, and best friend’s Ray and Roger. In the warmer months, Fred meticulously tended his garden at home. There was never a weed to be found in Fred’s garden. It was picture perfect. Fred also enjoyed making memories with Ashley of family recipes that have been passed down but his favorites being Galumpkis and stuffed cherry peppers from his own garden. As a treat, Fred and Ashley often played Powerball and Mega millions together and doing scratch tickets, they have yet to find a big winner. Fred had a soft spot of his faithful canine companion, Jack, his smooth fox terrier, and he was a member of the Cumberland Beagle Club.
Fred was also skilled at constructing dry stone walls and exhibited his skill around his yard. True to his natural carpentry abilities, Fred completely remodeled his home from top to bottom, inside and out.
Fred enjoyed starting up his motorcycle and hitting the road with the tunes of the 80s blasting on the speakers. One of his most prized possessions is his dad's Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Fred has passed it on to Kyle. Fred had recently purchased a new Harley for himself, as it was his goal to hit the road with Kyle when he beat cancer. Kyle is determined to get on the Harley next year and ride for them both in his dad’s memory.
Fred’s love for his family was by far and away the most essential part of who he was and always will be. From going to the Woonsocket High School prom with Lisa to being a dad/best friend to Kyle and Ashley to being “Poppa” to his two beautiful grandchildren Kensley and Vanna, Fred was all about his family. Psst ... Don’t tell anybody, but Fred loved to share his sweet-tooth with Kensley and Vanna, after all isn’t that was grandfathers do?!
While 55 years is way too short and he had to leave us way too soon, Fred’s family knows that he filled all of his years with love, laughter and fun and lived his life to its fullest.
Fred is survived by wife and best friend Lisa M. (Salley) Coughlin and their children Kyle C. Coughlin and his wife, Stacy-lyn (Cox) Coughlin, of Cranston, and Ashley M. Coughlin of Woonsocket. Fred and Lisa’s grandchildren are Kensley V. Coughlin and Vanna H. Coughlin. Fred is also survived by Lisa’s family including his mother-in-law, Priscilla Salley, and Lisa’s siblings who Fred considered as his own brothers and sister, Steven, Brian, Peter Salley and Nancy Godin and their spouses. “Uncle Freddie” is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Fred at visiting hours on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
Fred’s funeral will be Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Fred will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Fred's passion for the outdoors and hunting in particular, memorial donations may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax. VA 22030 or www.nra.com.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .
