Frederick M. Kinder, age 82, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at home in Bradenton, Fla., with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Providence, R.I., in 1939 to Malcolm and Rose (Kowal) Kinder. He is predeceased by his parents and older brother, Robert Kinder.
Fred was a dedicated husband and father. He is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen (Hosey), with whom he recently celebrated 59 years of marriage. Fred was a supportive father who took great pride in his five children. He is survived by his daughter, Karleen Johnston (Jeff) of Phoenix, Ariz.; sons Christopher Kinder and Daniel (Laddie) Kinder of St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughters Susan (Jon) Bleecker of Sharon, Mass.; and Julie (Steve) White of Harrisville, R.I.; sister, Nancy Kinder (Melody) of Bradenton, Fla.; and six grandchildren – Ashley, Joseph, Jacob, Colin, Daniel and Benjamin.
He is a graduate of Tolman High School, Pawtucket, R.I., and attended Rhode Island School of Design. Fred’s careers included draftsman, auditor and insurance agent. He was a CCD coordinator and teacher for many years. His family has many fond memories of projects and gardens that he was never afraid to tackle while living in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Florida. His hobbies included classic cars, hot rods, and playing the piano and guitar. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Fred managed his illness with strength and grace.
A memorial service was held at St. Joseph’s in Bradenton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Fred’s honor to: Tidewell Hospice – Bradenton Hospice House, 2504 34th Ave., West, Bradenton, FL 34205, www.tidewellhospice.org and Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
