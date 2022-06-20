Fredrick (Fred) M. Courtemanche, 72, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2022, at Roger Williams Hospital. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helene (Plante) Courtemanche.
He leaves his loving companion of 38 years, Jane Langlais and his beloved girls, Candy Courtemanche of Vinton, La.; Kerry Courtemanche and her husband, Russell Brissette, of North Smithfield; Tara Langlais and her fiancé, George Strange, of Plainfield, Conn., and Heather Boucher and husband, Ricky, of Ipswitch, N.H. He also leaves his grandchildren, Amanda Alford, Ricky Jr., Hunter Boucher and his brother, Donald Courtemanche, of Pawtucket, R.I. He was predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Gerald Courtemanche.
Fred was a lifetime carpenter, specializing in finish carpentry and renovations. He was the master of spiral staircases, and there wasn’t a home construction disaster he couldn’t tame. Through the years he enjoyed horses, dogs, skiing, camping, boating, and waterskiing. He was fearless, strong, gruff, and witty with a take no prisoners attitude, but quietly, he loved with his whole heart. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Donations in his memory can be made to Burrillville Animal Control, 105 Harrisville Main St, Harrisville, RI 02830.
Arrangements will be handled by Keene-Brown Funeral Home, North Smithfield, R.I. Services will be private. Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
