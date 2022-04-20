Gérard M. Cournoyer, age 97, began his journey into eternal life on Tuesday evening, April 19, 2022.
Gérard was born in North Attleboro, Mass., to the late Adrian and Maria (Dupuis) Cournoyer on Oct. 29, 1924 and was the last survivor of all his siblings.
Gérard was predeceased by his three brothers, Yvon, Robert and Camille Cournoyer, his sister, Adrienne St. Jean, and his companion, Doris Thibedeau.
Gérard was a talented carpenter, and began his career in construction with Gilbane Brothers in the 1950s. He later joined his brother Camille, and their father in the family business, Cournoyer Construction Inc.
Gérard spent his childhood as a resident of Central Falls before settling in Pawtucket in 1952.
Among his survivors are his two sisters-in-law, Lucille Cournoyer and Claire Cournoyer both of Cumberland. Gérard is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, April 23, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Services at 11:30 a.m. in William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
