G. Robert Savage, 89, of Howard Road, Cumberland, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the VA Medical Center, Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Marjory (Richardson) Savage. Mr. & Mrs. Savage had been married for 65 years.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late George and Florence (Large) Savage, and brother of the late Jane E. Savage. He was a lifelong resident of the town.
Mr. Savage was a home builder, land developer, and owner of Savage Brothers, Inc., retiring in 1991. An Army veteran, he served during the Korean War.
Bob enjoyed snowmobiling, and was a founding member of the Blackstone Valley Snowmobile Club. He co-owned a race car that raced at the former Lonsdale Sports Arena in the 1940s and 1950s, and enjoyed deep sea fishing and RV traveling. He especially enjoyed spending summers camping in his RV and fishing from his boat in Cape Cod. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots.
Bob volunteered his time with R.I. Special Olympics Summer Games. He was a member of the R.I. Home Builders Association, the Diamond Club of the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island and a member of the Four Corners Community Chapel, Cumberland, R.I.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Cathleen L. Pratas, and her husband, Joseph, of Cumberland, Nancy L. Savage of Monroe, Ga., and Diane J. Fortier, and her husband, Gary, of Cumberland; one brother, L. Richard Savage, and his wife, Catherine, of Cumberland; four grandchildren, Shannon E. Jordan, and her husband, Christopher, Heather M. Jellesma, Emily S. Fortier and Nathan A. Fortier; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Private burial with military honors will be in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, P.O. Box 7505, Cumberland, R.I. 02864, or to Fisher House of Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071.
