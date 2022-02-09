Gabriel J. Bruno, 83, of Nipmuc Trail in North Providence, died peacefully surrounded by his children, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Gabriel was married to the late Virginia R. (Arrigo) Bruno for 42 years before her passing
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Avella) Bruno. He leaves his son, Joseph Bruno, and his wife, Lorrie, his daughters Gina Volante and her husband, Michael, and Gail Isble and her husband, Anthony; his grandchildren Nicholas and Kaitlyn Bruno, Jaymee Volante, Zachary and Noah Isble, and his great-granddaughter Ava Virginia Bruno; his furry companion Toby and his siblings Sal Bruno, Anne Shirley Bruno. He was brother of the late Joseph Bruno.
Gabe and his family were former residents of Smithfield for 32 years where he was involved in many community activities including being on the board of the Smithfield Conservation Commission, the Tri Town Community Action Agency, and many others. He served in the Air National Guard during the Cold War. Gabe and his wife were very proud of their jewelry company JECO which they ran together. Later in life Gabe, earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Roger Williams University and worked for the Rhode Island Superior Court as a deputy sheriff.
Gabe enjoyed spending time with friends at his local diner, The Avenue Grill, exploring antique shops and shopping at the dollar store.
The funeral service will be private.
