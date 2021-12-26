Gail A. (Gaboury) Lamprey, 67, of Brownsville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 15, with her husband by her side. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence (Larry) Johnson.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late John Sr. and Carolina (Kokolski) Gaboury.
Gail worked for McDonald’s as an assistant manager for many years across several states including Mass., Ill,, Ariz, and Colo. She retired in 2015 due to illness from Schumacher Electric in Metamoros, Mexico, where she worked as an office manager. Gail enjoyed bird watching and all species of wildlife.
Besides her husband, she leaves her brother, John Gaboury Jr. and his wife, Madeleine, of North Smithfield, R.I., and her niece, Jill A. (Gaboury) McCarthy, and her husband, Bryan, of Braintree, Mass. Funeral arrangements were private.
