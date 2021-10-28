Garen L. Walker, 80, of Lincoln passed peacefully at home Oct. 26, after a long illness.
Born in Decatur, Ill., he was the son of the late Claude L. and Evelyn (Milligan) Walker.
Garen is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet (O'Hern) Walker, and daughters, Susan Fiske of Wakefield, Julia Gribbin (and husband Robert) of Greenville, and Katherine Walker of Watkins Glen, N.Y.
To his four grandchildren, Mary Walker, Lauren Fiske, Brandon and Patrick Gribbin and to his two great-grandsons, Alex and Jameson Perez, he was the steadfast grandpa lovingly known as "Pooh-Paw."
He also leaves his sisters, Sandra Hughes (and husband Denzil) and Sylvia Shadwell of Decatur as well as several nieces and nephews, He was predeceased by his brother, Jerry Walker.
Garen delighted in his mid-western upbringing valuing honesty and hard work. As a teen, he proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and following graduation from Eisenhower High School in 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Abbot during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Garen earned his degree from Bryant College while working at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Mass. He retired 2001 after 35 years of employment.
Before his illness, Gary, as he was called by many, was an enthusiastic and capable handy-man, always busy with a home project. He was an avid golfer, enjoying the comradery of his American Legion buddies for many years. An indefatigable fisherman, he eagerly looked forward to annual get-aways with the guys and family trips to the beloved cabin in Minnesota.
A reliable and dependable source of strength and security to family and community, Garen will be dearly missed by those whose lives he touched.
Arrangements were made by Keefe Funeral Home, Lincoln, R.I.
