Gary A. Landi, 60, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center.
He was the husband of Linda (Allard) Landi of Woonsocket. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Armand and Alice (Gelinas) Bois.
He worked as a powder coater for Cybex International Inc. in Medway Mass., for several years prior to becoming disabled.
Gary enjoyed NASCAR, riding his bicycle, going for walks, ice fishing, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Linda, he is survived by his three daughters, Nicole Beaulieu and her husband, Christopher, of Woonsocket, and Melissa Allard and Erica Allard both of Woonsocket; two brothers, Ronald Landi of North Smithfield and Donald Landi of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Cydnie, Kaitlyn, Skylia, and Cameron.
His funeral services are private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.