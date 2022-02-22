Gary E. Dupre, 63, of Manville, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville.
Born in Woonsocket, a son of Roger Dupre of Woonsocket, and the late Barbara (Thompson) Dupre, he had lived in Manville for most of his life.
Gary was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1977, and went on to work in the parts departments for numerous Ford dealerships, including Notarantonio Ford, Rizzo Ford, Dunne Ford and finally Tasca Ford, retiring in 2011.
He was a car enthusiast and NASCAR fan, and an incredible artist. He donated much of his artwork to the Holiday Retirement Home. A beloved son, father, grandfather, husband and uncle, he was well-liked by everyone he came in contact with. He lived a good life. He was a proud friend of Bill W. since 1982.
Besides his father, he is survived by two sons, Gary S. Dupre of Cumberland, and Russell A. Dupre of Tiverton; one daughter, Melissa M. Viera, of Providence; one sister, Allyson Girouard, of Pascoag; four grandchildren, Ryan, Nolani, Lorelei and Esperalda; his godson, Michael Giguere Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. He was the uncle of the late Glen Dupre and the step-brother of the late Paul Dowdell and Bernard Dowdell.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Saint James Episcopal Church, 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
