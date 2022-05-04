Gary James Tunnicliffe, of Pawtucket, R.I., was a man who lived life on his own terms. Gary was quietly yet fiercely independent and incredibly loyal to those he loved. In his 65 years, he traveled the world, trekking the Himalayas, staying in thatched huts on the beaches of Mexico & Thailand, and mastering his craft of Tai Chi skills on a retreat in Italy.
Gary died peacefully at NY Methodist Hospital with his family by his side after a brief illness. He is survived by nieces Kimberly Tunnicliffe and her partner, Paul Gagnon, Kerri Conway Tunnicliffe and her wife, Christine, along with nephew Kent Tunnicliffe and wife, Meg, and grand-niece, Brooke, all from R.I. He also leaves his girlfriend, Haya Kim, his dear friends Jack Ziegler of Colorado, Mike Harty of R.I., Patricia Curry of Washington, and his cherished kitty, Rasa.
Gary studied Buddhism and strongly believed in its principles. He was a student at the Vedanta Cultural Foundation in New York City. He was deeply spiritual and a deep thinker, but kept his feelings close to the vest. Gary was an artist, poet, an athlete, a connoisseur of good food, an all-around Renaissance man.
He loved living in the cultural mosaic New York City, and was often found going to jazz clubs, independent film houses and the theater. He relished going out for Indian or Ethiopian food and sushi with his friends. He split his time between New York and Rhode Island, where he visited monthly with his nieces and nephew. While in R.I., he enjoyed playing ping pong and highly competitive games of jarts.
Gary spent his professional life as a management consultant, in his final years operating a consulting firm with his best friend Jack Ziegler of Denver. They were most recently working on projects for the city of New York and city of Hollywood, Fla. He and Jack often explored the world together yet appreciated the beauty of the United States in the Colorado Rockies and the rugged New England coast.
The son of the late Joseph and Carmen Tunnicliffe, and brother of the late Kent E. and Richard Tunnicliffe. Gary was born in Providence, R.I. He graduated from St. Raphael Academy and Providence College and received his MBA from URI.
A private wake was held at Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home in Brooklyn, N.Y. A private chapel service will be held at the Mt. St. Mary Cemetery in Pawtucket, R.I. on June 4. Arrangments locally have been entrusted to the care of the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home in Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vedanta Cultural Foundation USA 500 www.vedantausa.org; Crossfields Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873, or Kitty Kind https://kittykind.org/ P.O. Box 961 Murray Hill Station, New York, NY 10156
