Gary John Wrobel, age 55, of Providence, R.I., passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Formerly of Blackstone, Mass., he leaves behind his mother, Cecile Paul Wrobel, his sister, Jo-Anne Wrobel Crossley, and his two nieces and nephew.
After graduating from high school, he served in the Navy aboard an ammunition ship in the Mediterranean Sea, then spent many years as a cross country truck driver. He liked to travel, garden, and had a great love of the outdoors.
His funeral service and burial at St. John the Baptist Cemetery will be private. visit www.kubaskafuneralhome.com.
