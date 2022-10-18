Gary L. Matthews, 71, of Sangerville, Maine, and formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Jewett) Matthews.
Born in Mineola, N.Y., and son of the late Norris Matthews and the late Barbara (Littlefield) Doyle, Gary had lived in Cumberland for 41 years before moving to Maine 20 years ago.
Gary was an orthopedic sales manager for Johnson & Johnson for 27 years before retiring. He was a graduate of Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
Gary was an active member of the Boys & Girls of Cumberland-Lincoln (now the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island) and was the president of the Center Pond Association in Sangerville, Maine.
Beside his beloved wife, Gary is survived by his two loving daughters, their husbands, and his eight grandchildren: Sarah McGinn, her husband, Shawn, and their four children Michael, Luke, Maggie, and Liam of St. Louis, Mo., and Hannah Murray, her husband, David, and their four children Joshua, Madison, Brooke, and Kyla of Cumberland, R.I. Gary is also survived by his dear twin brother, Stephen Matthews, of Lincoln, R.I.
A private celebration of Gary’s life will be planned for a future date in Maine. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary’s memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, P.O. Box 7505, Cumberland, RI 02864 (www.bgcnri.org) would be appreciated.
