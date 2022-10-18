Gary L. Matthews, 71, of Sangerville, Maine, and formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Jewett) Matthews.

Born in Mineola, N.Y., and son of the late Norris Matthews and the late Barbara (Littlefield) Doyle, Gary had lived in Cumberland for 41 years before moving to Maine 20 years ago.

