Gemma (Lamoureux) Fortier, 97, passed away Sunday, May 15, at the Holiday Nursing Center in Manville. She was the wife of the late Roland O. Fortier
Born in Manville, R.I., on Nov. 2, 1924, she grew up in Albion. She graduated from St. Clare High School in Woonsocket at the age of 14 and earned a bachelor of education at Rhode Island College of Education (now RIC) at age 18. She taught elementary school in Albion until marrying childhood friend and Navy sailor, Roland O. Fortier, on July 5, 1945. They immediately moved to Washington D.C. until the end of 1945 when they moved back to Albion and started a family. Moving to Pawtucket in 1950, they raised nine children and had 27 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
While raising children, she volunteered at St. Cecilia's School, helping students learn reading. She was active in Catholic Family Movement for young families. After her children were grown, she worked in the office of ITT Royal Electric, retiring after 10 years. She then volunteered at Mt St Rita Health Center for many years and remained active in parish life at St. Cecilia's into her 80s.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, Malvina (Girard) and Charles Lamoureux, Sr., her siblings, Charles Jr., Madeleine Collard and Fernande Metivier, and daughter-in-law Jayne.
She is survied by her children Alan (Marge), Mark (Robyn), Peter, Claude (Charlene), Elise LaCroix (Gene), Mary-Lynne Malec (Caz), Vincent (Anne), Nancy Ballou (Roger), and Julie Parker (Gregg).
Her Funeral will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:15 a.m., from the Home of J.H. Williams & Co., 210 Taunton Ave., Route 44, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m., prior to the funeral.
