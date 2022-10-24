Genevieve (Piasecki) Jackson, 102, died Oct. 22, peacefully in her home under the loving care of her daughter, Maryanne Jackson.
A truly remarkable woman, she lived a full and active life. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, she graduated from Cumberland High School and when her children were young, she was active in Girl Scouts, St. Patrick and St. John Vianney Churches and Homemakers. She loved being with people and worked until she was 90. Together with her husband Andrew, she was an owner of Elsa's Lodge. Later she worked at Old Stone Bank, Chem-Art and Bio-Detek. Her hobbies were baking delicious desserts, sewing, crafts, bingo and the more than occasional slot machines. She was famous to her family and friends for beautifully decorated cakes to celebrate all occasions.
She leaves her daughter, Linda Murphy, and her husband, Brian, her son Stephen, and Maryanne. Her four grandchildren are Susan (Jackson) Sirois and her husband, Andrew, Scott Jackson and his wife, Diana, Christopher Murphy and Kaitlyn Murphy. Her six great-grandchildren are Ashton, Brooke and Connor Sirois and Makayla, Amelia and Kira Jackson. She was predeceased by Andrew, her husband of 45 years, her son James, her parents, Aniela and Wladyslaw Piasecki and three brothers, Stanley, Charles and Frederick Piasecki.
She will be missed and remembered with love and gratitude.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38501, would be appreciated.
