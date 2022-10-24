Genevieve (Piasecki) Jackson, 102, died Oct. 22, peacefully in her home under the loving care of her daughter, Maryanne Jackson.

A truly remarkable woman, she lived a full and active life. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, she graduated from Cumberland High School and when her children were young, she was active in Girl Scouts, St. Patrick and St. John Vianney Churches and Homemakers. She loved being with people and worked until she was 90. Together with her husband Andrew, she was an owner of Elsa's Lodge. Later she worked at Old Stone Bank, Chem-Art and Bio-Detek. Her hobbies were baking delicious desserts, sewing, crafts, bingo and the more than occasional slot machines. She was famous to her family and friends for beautifully decorated cakes to celebrate all occasions.

