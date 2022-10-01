Genoveva “Genny’ (Leon) Lyle, 94, of Charlestown, passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
She was the wife of the late James Lyle, and together they raised their family in Lincoln, R.I., until building their Charlestown home.
Born in Laredo, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Manuela Leon.
Genny worked for many years as an LPN for Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket. She enjoyed fine arts painting and was an avid reader. She was accomplished in many of the needle arts and was a great baker and cook. She was a loving mother who showed kindness to many.
She leaves behind four children, Mary Farnsworth, James Lyle Jr., Naomi Martino, and Kimberly Lyle-Levi, all of Rhode Island; her sister Elva Windisch of Laredo, Texas; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Genny was predeceased by her beloved daughter Barbara Dureault and five siblings.
Visiting hours are omitted. A funeral service will take place at St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road, Charlestown, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, immediately followed by a committal service at 1 p.m., at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Attendees are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m., outside the administration building.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfunerlhome.com.
