George E. Gautreau, 95, of Woonsocket, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at home surrounded by the love of his family.
George was the loving husband of the late Frances Jeanne (Berard) Gautreau. George and Frances were married on Sept. 13, 1952, at Precious Blood Church and shared 60 wonderful years mutually devoted to each other until her passing in 2012. Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Oscar and Bertha (Peloquin) Gautreau and was a lifelong resident of the city.
In his younger years, he played baseball on several teams and continued playing through and including his assignments in the United States Army Air Force, where he served stateside in the 1940s. He was a recipient of the WWII Victory Medal. Like many of his French Canadien colleagues, George worked for the French Worsted Company Mill for many years. He was later recruited by the GAF Building Materials Corporation where he worked as a plant chemist for 20 years before retiring.
George was active in Catholic organizations, including being one of the founding parishioners of St. Agatha’s Parish where he was a faithful communicant and active member for over 65 years. George was also a supporter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
His love of sports continued into mid-life as he coached and managed various city hockey and baseball leagues and went on to referee and umpire many games. He also liked to hit the links as an avid golfer.
In later years, his early morning routine consisted of participating in daily 7 a.m. Mass services, followed by coffee and camaraderie with his buddies at Lil General. He truly loved this ritual. At home, George liked to relax by cheering on all New England sports teams, especially the Bruins and Celtics. Quiet evenings found him watching educational programs on PBS, NOVA and Smithsonian channels, and of course, any interesting sports or political events being televised. Inspired by French-Canadien roots, he enjoyed the sounds of Zydeco and Cajun music. Every weekend, he also enjoyed the radio show, L’Ecoh Musical, the French Canadien music and talk show on WNRI. His love of travel, especially within New England, was ever present. George and Frances hit the road for many memorable trips to Cape Cod and throughout coastal New England, especially to Maine where many family members still live.
George is survived by two sons, George Gautreau and his wife, Anne, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Philip Gautreau and his partner, Mario Bonsignore, of New York City; two daughters Monique Gautreau and her husband, Paul Ouellette, of Bangor, Maine, and Suzanne Blakely and her husband, Richard, of North Smithfield. He was the proud grandfather of Matthew, Philip and Becca, Nate and Katie, Emily and Jesse, Corey and Erin, and Brandi and Carlos and great-grandfather of Nicholas, Noah, Sierra and Charlie, Autumn and CJ, Kyle, Joli and Myles.
He was the brother of Sister Marguerite Gautreau (Sisters of the Cenacle) of Chicago, Ill., and the late Raymond, Ernest, Herve, Charles and Oscar Gautreau. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. in St. Agatha’s Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Visiting hours are Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to Mass, at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cenecal Sisters, 3800 West Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL. 60659-3116 or online at www.cenecalsisters.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.