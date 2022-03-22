George E. Mowry, 96, of North Attleboro, Mass., and formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (Lennon) Mowry. Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late George E. and Madeline (Crowe) Mowry.
He was a navy veteran of World War II, Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class. George was a pharmacist for many years serving Pawtucket, Providence, and Southern Massachusetts, before his retirement.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothea (Mowry) Grace; niece, Catherine Grace; nephew, Patrick Grace and his wife, Mary. He was the uncle of the late Michael Grace. After 27 beautiful years of marriage to Margaret “Sugar,” he is survived by his loving stepchildren, Jay Deighan and his wife, Joanne; Susan O’Gorman and her husband, Thomas; Erin Lemay and her husband, Daniel; and Kathleen Deighan, wife of the late Brian Deighan. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Brooke Dadona, Adam Dawson, Shaelyn Deighan, Keryn Deighan, Shannon Mota, Ryan Deighan, Chandler Lemay, Carleigh Lemay, and Sophia O’Gorman, and five great-grandchildren, Tyson, Logan, Avery, Maddox, and Beckett.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a funeral service Friday, March 25, at 11:30 a.m., in the Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage St., Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary ‘s Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are Friday, March 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service in the Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home.
